Messy, midweek winter storm

Spots of drizzle or flurries this evening

Snow moves in Tuesday night

Icy, wintry mix Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you made the most of the beautiful weather over the weekend because things will be getting active in the weather department later this week. A monster of a winter storm is developing off the coast of Canada and will be moving across the Plains and into the Great Lakes region by midweek. Your NBC15 Weather team has issued First Alert Days for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds are will be building into the state today, with a few peeks of sun in between. High temperatures will still be comfortable in the lower 40s for most. A small system will pass to our north later today, bringing a few flurries or spots of drizzle to southern Wisconsin this evening. Not all of us will see the precip tonight, but the chance is there.

Tuesday starts off quiet but windy, then the snow begins to move in overnight.

Snow should be pretty light overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but warmer air will begin to move in from the south Wednesday morning which will bring a transition from snow to freezing rain and slush. Most of southern Wisconsin will likely see temperatures hovering right above freezing for most of the day, keeping us in that wintry mix. Closer to the Dells and northward, temperatures should be just cool enough to allow for mostly snow.

Cooler air will eventually work in by Thursday, and most of us should see a switch from ice to snow as the system departs. While some snow accumulation is likely, the main concern will be icing on the roadways. Now is the time to think ahead to any travel plans you have for Wednesday and Thursday, as road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly.

