Messy, midweek winter storm

First Alert Days Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Days declared for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Days declared for Wednesday and Thursday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Spots of drizzle or flurries this evening
  • Snow moves in Tuesday night
  • Icy, wintry mix Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you made the most of the beautiful weather over the weekend because things will be getting active in the weather department later this week. A monster of a winter storm is developing off the coast of Canada and will be moving across the Plains and into the Great Lakes region by midweek. Your NBC15 Weather team has issued First Alert Days for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds are will be building into the state today, with a few peeks of sun in between. High temperatures will still be comfortable in the lower 40s for most. A small system will pass to our north later today, bringing a few flurries or spots of drizzle to southern Wisconsin this evening. Not all of us will see the precip tonight, but the chance is there.

Tuesday starts off quiet but windy, then the snow begins to move in overnight.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Snow should be pretty light overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but warmer air will begin to move in from the south Wednesday morning which will bring a transition from snow to freezing rain and slush. Most of southern Wisconsin will likely see temperatures hovering right above freezing for most of the day, keeping us in that wintry mix. Closer to the Dells and northward, temperatures should be just cool enough to allow for mostly snow.

Cooler air will eventually work in by Thursday, and most of us should see a switch from ice to snow as the system departs. While some snow accumulation is likely, the main concern will be icing on the roadways. Now is the time to think ahead to any travel plans you have for Wednesday and Thursday, as road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Winter alerts are now being posted in advance of our next mid-week storm
Spring like weather is about to end
Winter weather is back this week
Winter weather is back this week
2/19
FIRST ALERT: Active week ahead
High probability of a winter storm impacting parts of the Midwest and Central Plains this week.
FIRST ALERT: Active week ahead