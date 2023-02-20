MPD: OWI suspect tops 100 mph on Madison road

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An allegedly drunk driver hit triple-digit speeds early Monday morning while heading down a road on Madison’s north side, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to the MPD statement, the 22-year-old had topped 100 mph when an officer saw him shortly before 2:30 a.m. The officer caught up to his vehicle and stopped it along Stoughton Road, near Hoepker Road.

The report indicated his blood-alcohol level tested at 0.11, almost one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The driver was booked into the Dane Co. jail and OWI count and detained on a 12-hour hold.

