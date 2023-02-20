Name released of Monroe woman who died Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a wreck late last week in the Town of Avon.

According to the medical examiner, Norah Sanders, 71, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday. Preliminary results indicate she died as the result of injuries sustained the wreck. The medical examiner’s office is still conducting additional testing.

Last week, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. on Friday to reports of a wreck involving an SUV and a semi on W. STH 81, about a half-mile west of S. Moraity Road. Investigators determined the 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Sanders went off the road where it hit a slick spot on the shoulder. Her SUV swerved across the road where it was struck by an oncoming semi.

Sanders was rushed to Beloit Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Illinois man driving the semi was not hurt.

The wreck led to the closure of Hwy. 81 for approximately four hours. The Sheriff’s Office noted both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no charges are expected in connection with the investigation.

