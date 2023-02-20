One arrested after stolen truck crashes on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Dept. K-9 is credited with helping capture the suspect accused of stealing a truck from a gas station on the city’s west side on Thursday.

According to the police department, the truck was stolen around 8:30 a.m. About an hour later, officers learned of a crash in which a truck struck the concrete divider in the westbound lanes of the Beltline, near John Nolen Drive.

A man and woman were seen fleeing the crash scene, but officers could see their footprints in the snow. A K-9 unit took over from there, leading them to a nearby wooded area, MPD explained. Officers surrounded it and the suspects were taken into custody.

The 28-year-old man was injured when the truck crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The woman with him was not arrested.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.