One arrested after stolen truck crashes on the Beltline

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Dept. K-9 is credited with helping capture the suspect accused of stealing a truck from a gas station on the city’s west side on Thursday.

According to the police department, the truck was stolen around 8:30 a.m. About an hour later, officers learned of a crash in which a truck struck the concrete divider in the westbound lanes of the Beltline, near John Nolen Drive.

A man and woman were seen fleeing the crash scene, but officers could see their footprints in the snow. A K-9 unit took over from there, leading them to a nearby wooded area, MPD explained. Officers surrounded it and the suspects were taken into custody.

The 28-year-old man was injured when the truck crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The woman with him was not arrested.

