REPORT: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The #Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as they look to fill their DC job, per league source. Leonhard was a 10-year NFL safety who is respected in league circles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Leonhard played 10 seasons in the NFL and joined Paul Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 as the secondary coach. A year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator, a role he held until becoming interim head coach in October of 2022, after Chryst was fired.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

Leonhard interviewed for the head coaching position at Wisconsin, but after the Badgers hired Luke Fickell, Leonhard announced he would not remain on staff past the bowl game.

The Eagles are in need of a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon was announced as the Cardinals head coach last week.

Current and former Wisconsin players have expressed their support for Leonhard’s potential new position.

love this. Go Birds 🦅 https://t.co/65uUiRBpzW — Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) February 20, 2023

