Sen. Baldwin visits Madison fire station, speaks on renewable energy investments

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin at Madison Fire Station 7 on Monday, where they discussed federal investments in renewable
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) at Madison Fire Station 7 on Monday, where they discussed federal investments in renewable energy in Madison.

Senator Baldwin and Mayor Rhodes-Conway talked about investing in renewable energy, including solar energy, as well as growing the clean energy workforce.

Trainees of the Green Power Program also attended the event and explained the recent solar power installation at the fire station.

Senator Baldwin explained the importance for young people to have good-paying careers that will continue to grow.

“Investing in clean energy increases our energy independence from foreign oil and gas, it decreases our energy cost for families, and provides opportunities for young people to enter a good paying career that is only going to grow in the coming decades,” Baldwin said.

The recent inflation reduction act, which Senator Baldwin supported, will also expand opportunities in renewable energy for Wisconsinites.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Three examples of texts received by Wisconsin voters on Sunday. Each have similar language and...
Ahead of spring primary, Wis. voters wary of ‘misleading’ texts
Ahead of spring primary, Wis. voters wary of ‘misleading’ texts
Ahead of spring primary, Wis. voters wary of ‘misleading’ texts
One woman is dead after a shooting in Beloit on Monday morning, the police department reported.
BPD: Woman dies after Beloit shooting
BPD: Woman dies after Beloit shooting
BPD: Woman dies after Beloit shooting
Oregon Community Pool
Former Oregon School Dist. swim instructor accused of child sex crimes