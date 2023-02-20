Sen. Baldwin visits Madison fire station, speaks on renewable energy investments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) at Madison Fire Station 7 on Monday, where they discussed federal investments in renewable energy in Madison.

Senator Baldwin and Mayor Rhodes-Conway talked about investing in renewable energy, including solar energy, as well as growing the clean energy workforce.

Trainees of the Green Power Program also attended the event and explained the recent solar power installation at the fire station.

Senator Baldwin explained the importance for young people to have good-paying careers that will continue to grow.

“Investing in clean energy increases our energy independence from foreign oil and gas, it decreases our energy cost for families, and provides opportunities for young people to enter a good paying career that is only going to grow in the coming decades,” Baldwin said.

The recent inflation reduction act, which Senator Baldwin supported, will also expand opportunities in renewable energy for Wisconsinites.

