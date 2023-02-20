Three vehicle crash in Dodge Co. leaves three injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A three-vehicle crash in Leroy led to two people being transported by helicopter for injuries.

Around 6:10p.m. on State Highway 49 east of County Highway YY –a red Kia going eastbound drove into the westbound lane crashing into another vehicle, according to the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office.

A van then crashes into the second vehicle. The driver of the red Kia was taken to Aurora Summit hospital by a Flight for Life helicopter with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries along with their passenger who was taken by Thedastar helicopter to with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Brownsville Fire Department and First Responders, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life helicopter, ThedaStar helicopter, Mayville Police Department, Theresa Police Department, and DCERT assisted with the crash.

The Dodge County Sherriff’s Office says State Highway 49 was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

