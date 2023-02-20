Three vehicle crash in Dodge Co. leaves three injured

(MGN)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A three-vehicle crash in Leroy led to two people being transported by helicopter for injuries.

Around 6:10p.m. on State Highway 49 east of County Highway YY –a red Kia going eastbound drove into the westbound lane crashing into another vehicle, according to the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office.

A van then crashes into the second vehicle. The driver of the red Kia was taken to Aurora Summit hospital by a Flight for Life helicopter with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries along with their passenger who was taken by Thedastar helicopter to with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Brownsville Fire Department and First Responders, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life helicopter, ThedaStar helicopter, Mayville Police Department, Theresa Police Department, and DCERT assisted with the crash.

The Dodge County Sherriff’s Office says State Highway 49 was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

The bus driver shortages plaguing companies across the country continue into 2023, an issue...
Bus company says WisDOT testing changes not making a difference in driver shortages
Badgers fall 3-1 to Buckeyes on Senior Day
Winter alerts are now being posted in advance of our next mid-week storm
Spring like weather is about to end
UW-Madison students react to Becky Blank’s passing