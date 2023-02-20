WATCH: Extended interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, voters around the state will select the two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates who will move on to the April General Election.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills spoke with all four candidates ahead of the Spring Primary to discuss their top priorities and why they believe they should serve on the state high court. (Editor’s note: Articles and interview videos are listed in order of airing.)

Coverage on Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz

Watch an extended interview with Dan Kelly:

Watch an extended interview with Everett Mitchell:

Judge Everett Mitchell is one of four candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Watch an extended interview with Jennifer Dorow:

Waukesha Co. Judge Jennifer Dorow is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Watch an extended interview with Janet Protasiewicz:

Interview with Janet Protasiewicz

