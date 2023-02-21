Dane Co. officials highlight anniversary of Farm to Foodbank program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As extra Foodshare benefits come to an end, Dane County officials and area food pantries are highlighting the four-year mark in a program meant to help provide food to families in need.

The Farm to Foodbank program launched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a partnership between Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Dane County. The program is allotted $6 million of County Executive Joe Parisi’s budget to continue to support it in 2023, and food pantries are expecting to take in an influx of those seeking services.

“The combination of the pandemic and national economic factors resulted in almost 40,000 Dane County residents facing food insecurity last year,” Parisi said.

Starting March 1, FoodShare (or food stamp, EBT, SNAP) recipients will no longer have the extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for their groceries. They will start getting their regular benefits again, and compared to what they got during the pandemic, the difference may be obvious. According to Parisi, around 20,000 Dane County residents will be impacted by the change.

Dane Co. estimated that $5.3 million in benefits will be lost per month, marking a negative economic impact per month of $9.7 million.

