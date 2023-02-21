Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society adopted

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association says a dog that was abandoned and tied to the shelter has been adopted.

ECCHA wrote on Facebook, “He had so much fun playing with his new brother out in the yard. He gave lots of kisses and was so excited to start life with his new family! His adoption fee was even sponsored by a generous donor to start his new life on the right foot.”

In a previous Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, at the time known as Gus, was left behind after a person in a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors.

Animal adoption information is available on ECCHA’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

