‘Extremely consequential’ Supreme Court primary race

Political Analyst Mike Wagner weighs-in on the fight for control of the state’s seven-judge high court.
Political Analyst Mike Wagner weighs-in on the fight for control of the state’s seven-judge high court.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four candidates are vying for the seat up for grabs on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the primary election Tuesday.

What is typically considered to be an under-the-radar judicial election cycle in Wisconsin has turned into a high-stakes fight for control of the state’s Supreme Court.

While the court is technically nonpartisan, conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the bench. But the retirement of conservative justice, Patience Roggensack, gives liberals an opportunity to seize the majority.

“If one of the liberal candidates win it means that the state Supreme Court is likely to hear more cases that might advantage more liberal constituencies in the state and potentially decide cases in ways that advantage them,” said Mike Wagner, political analyst and professor in the School of Journalism at UW-Madison.

With the future of abortion, voting rights and redistricting in the battleground state hanging in the balance, Wagner says this judicial race is “extremely consequential” for Wisconsinites.

“We’re going from the conservatives having the advantage to the possibility of the liberals having the advantage on the state Supreme Court, this would greatly affect what they listen to, what was on their docket and the rulings that would come down and would potentially run the gamut from social issues like abortion and guns to redistricting to various laws around elections and how people can engage in early voting,” said Wagner.

The four candidates on ballot Tuesday include Dan Kelly, Janet Protasiewicz, Jennifer Dorow, and Everett Mitchell.

Polls open at 7a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. The top two vote-getters move on to the spring general election on April 4.

“It’s rare that there’s a potential for a seismic shift in the interpretation of state law but this state Supreme Court election is that kind of opportunity for liberals in Wisconsin,” said Wagner.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Political Analyst Mike Wagner weighs-in on the fight for control of the state’s seven-judge...
Wisconsin Supreme Court race holds high stakes
Three examples of texts received by Wisconsin voters on Sunday. Each have similar language and...
Ahead of spring primary, Wis. voters wary of ‘misleading’ texts
WATCH: Extended interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz