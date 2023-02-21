FIRST ALERT DAYS - Wednesday & Thursday

A Mix of Precipitation is Expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Morning Sun Today
  • Snow Tonight
  • Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain Wednesday and Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day remains in place for Wednesday and Thursday where we will see the heaviest precipitation and potential problems. This looks to be more of a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow vs an all snow event with plenty of moisture to work with.

Mixed precipitation is expected.
Mixed precipitation is expected.(wmtv)

Right now it looks like more snow to the north and more freezing rain to the south and sleet for south central and southern Wisconsin. Where that line sets up will be crucial in what plays out and a small shift will have major impacts to the forecast. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Watch for all of southern Wisconsin.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 3:00 pm Wednesday through...
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 3:00 pm Wednesday through 6:00 pm Thursday.(wmtv)

At the onset of precipitation this evening and overnight, only snow is expected. Overnight accumulation will range from under a quarter of an inch south to three inches or more to the north.

Quiet weather is expected through the upcoming weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures.

Today: Increasing clouds. High 31. Wind: Becoming SW diminishing to 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow. Low: 27. Wind: SE 5-15.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow and sleet likely. High: 33.

Cloudy with freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. High: 33.

