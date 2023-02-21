Hy-Vee suspends employee discount policy over ‘fraudulent practices’

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee suspended its employee discount program Monday after reporting an increase in the number of people misusing it. Now, the company is working to revamp the program.

Hy-Vee told its employees on Friday that the program that has been in place since 2019, which allowed employees and one member of their household to use a 10% discount at the grocery store, would come to an end Monday.

The company pointed out that for several months, it has noticed a “significant uptick” in people abusing the discount. They detailed that users were taking advantage of the discount that don’t live in the same household or city as the employee. The company also stated that “fraudulent practices and loopholes” were occurring in the program, but did not elaborate.

“The discrepancies found were significant enough to signal a much broader issue that needed to be addressed immediately,” the company noted.

Hy-Vee is now in the works of updating the program and hopes to get the new one going by mid-April.

The company also added that it provides comprehensive benefit packages to its employees, which include weekly pay, holiday pay for retail employees and career development through Hy-Vee University.

