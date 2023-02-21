Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin join Brewers with minor league deals

FILE - Then-Washington Nationals' Luke Voit reacts during the first game of a baseball...
FILE - Then-Washington Nationals' Luke Voit reacts during the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Washington. Veteran first baseman Luke Voit has signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and will report to major league spring training.

Voit, 32,hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, a .308 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage in 135 games with San Diego and Washington last season. He became a free agent when the Nationals failed to offer a 2023 contract.

His best year came in pandemic-shortened 2020, when he led the majors with 22 homers and also had 52 RBIs and a .948 OPS for the New York Yankees. Voit has a .254 career average with a .342 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage, 95 homers and 272 RBIs in 486 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18), Yankees (2018-21), Padres and Nationals.

Naquin, who turns 32 on April 24, batted .229 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, a .282 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage in 105 games for Cincinnati and New York Mets last season.

He has a career .264 batting average with 61 homers, 237 RBIs, a .318 on-base percentage and .418 slugging percentage in 557 games. He spent his first five seasons in Cleveland before joining the Reds in 2021.

