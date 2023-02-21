Madison plows prepare for ‘icy roads and challenging conditions’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Madison, we are in for a stretch of difficult weather.”

Madison Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines issued that warning, telling drivers of challenging travel conditions starting on Wednesday morning as a winter storm moves through the area. Streets Division crews are prepared to head out and respond to the storm for as long as it lasts. More trucks will be sent out to apply sand on hills, curves and intersections to help with traction on slippery roads.

“If you must to be on the roads or paths, you need to make good choices for your safety and others,” Romines said. “Do not follow vehicles as if the roads are dry. Anticipate your stops and turns to minimize how much you will slide. Stay alert. Drive slow. Be patient.”

Snow may move in Tuesday night and Streets Division trucks will plow and apply salt to Madison’s main roads, when needed.

On Wednesday, before the morning commute, Romines explained that snow will shift to a sleet, ice and rain combo. This wintry mix is expected to continue all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Trash and recycling pickup will start earlier than usual Wednesday, Romines added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.