McFarland School District presents new policies for usage of hate speech

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County school district presented new policies surrounding hate speech Monday night.

McFarland School Board District Administrator Aaron Tarnutzer introduced the expectations for administrators. He says this comes after incidents in the past but did not give specifics. Members of the community also raised concerns about the school’s current policies.

“This is controversial. People have very strong opinions on this within our district, outside our district and they feel just as passionately,” Tarnutzer said.

A new item that kept the conversation going was the flexibility of discipline if hate speech is used by faculty or students.

“Consequences aren’t specified in terms of what those are, which I do appreciate because it allows flexibility based on the context of the situation,” Tarnutzer said.

Administrators are not allowed to say any forms of hate speech throughout their lessons. If they feel it is necessity to understand a certain part of a unit—permission from parents is needed in order to proceed.

“There’s a difference between getting to use a derogatory term and having to live with its dehumanizing effects,” Tarnutzer said. “A slur can affect the ability to learn but evoking stereotypes and stereotype threats.”

The school’s chapter of We Are Many-United Against Hate board says discriminatory language exists and needs to be addressed. Liaison Jeffrey Jacobson says students endure this every day.

“The little micro aggressions that happen on a regular basis for kids who have who have any minority status, whether that be racial or religious, or sexual preference,” Jacobson said.

President of We Are Many-United Against Hate Masood Akhtar says he does not think the spark of conversation is in connection with the resignation of former district equity coordinator, in October of last year.

“I don’t think it is very specific to that. Again, I don’t know all the details, but this is just like their routine things that they do,” Akhtar said. “How are we doing overall where are we at? What we want to do and where are some personnel changes?”

Some board members say there should be written examples of consequences. Tarnutzer says the use of racial slurs in any context cannot be used. He says the actions of teachers rub off on their students.

