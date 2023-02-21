Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.(KHBS, KHOG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Wednesday-Thursday
FILE - Then-Washington Nationals' Luke Voit reacts during the first game of a baseball...
Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin join Brewers with minor league deals
Madison Mayoral candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes meet in a forum to...
Madison mayoral candidates aim to advance
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland: US, allies ‘will never waver’ in Ukraine
Pres. Biden rebukes Russian Pres. Putin as the Ukraine invasion nears the one-year mark.
Biden rebukes Putin as invasion nears one-year mark