Report: Antetokounmpo has ligament sprain in wrist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks can breathe a sigh of relief. Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a serious injury and suffered a ligament sprain in his right wrist, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tests in New York Monday showed the extent of the injury, and he will undergo treatment that will allow him to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources told Wojnarowski.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in Milwaukee’s last game before the All-Star break against the Bulls. He went on to skip the skills challenge on Saturday and played in just 20 seconds of the actual All-Star Game itself.

This season, the Bucks’ MVP candidate is averaging nearly 32 points a game with 12 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Milwaukee’s first game after the All-Star break is Thursday when they host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks to sign Meyers Leonard to 10-day contract

Milwaukee is on the verge of signing free agent big man Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Leonard has not played in the NBA since 2021 after suffering post-surgical nerve damage in his right leg, and a suspension for uttering an anti-Semitic slur on a video game livestream. Leonard apologized immediately after the incident went public, and sought counseling with a Jewish rabbi in south Florida.

The Bucks have been watching Leonard’s progress for over a year, according to ESPN, and were looking to add a big man that can shoot from the outside as well.

Milwaukee had an open roster spot available, and does not need to clear space to sign Leonard.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.