Report: Antetokounmpo has ligament sprain in wrist

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks can breathe a sigh of relief. Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a serious injury and suffered a ligament sprain in his right wrist, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tests in New York Monday showed the extent of the injury, and he will undergo treatment that will allow him to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources told Wojnarowski.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in Milwaukee’s last game before the All-Star break against the Bulls. He went on to skip the skills challenge on Saturday and played in just 20 seconds of the actual All-Star Game itself.

This season, the Bucks’ MVP candidate is averaging nearly 32 points a game with 12 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Milwaukee’s first game after the All-Star break is Thursday when they host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks to sign Meyers Leonard to 10-day contract

Milwaukee is on the verge of signing free agent big man Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Leonard has not played in the NBA since 2021 after suffering post-surgical nerve damage in his right leg, and a suspension for uttering an anti-Semitic slur on a video game livestream. Leonard apologized immediately after the incident went public, and sought counseling with a Jewish rabbi in south Florida.

The Bucks have been watching Leonard’s progress for over a year, according to ESPN, and were looking to add a big man that can shoot from the outside as well.

Milwaukee had an open roster spot available, and does not need to clear space to sign Leonard.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Then-Washington Nationals' Luke Voit reacts during the first game of a baseball...
Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin join Brewers with minor league deals
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
REPORT: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator
Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks during the second half of the NBA basketball...
Celtics stars Tatum and Brown put on quite an All-Star show
Giannis Antetokounmpo hold up the winning team trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game...
AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam