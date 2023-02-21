Snow emergency declared as more winter weather looms

(KVLY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Cities in Wisconsin are bracing this week for another round of snowfall. This latest system threatens to dump several inches of snow on the northern parts of the region, while more southerly locations are expected to see more freezing rain and sleet.

Currently, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all southern Wisconsin counties, while others northeast of the region are under a winter storm warning.

In response, the City of Evansville has activated its snow emergency protocols, from noon on Wednesday through noon the next day. During an emergency, the city bars parking on both sides of its streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or other designated parking areas. Vehicles in violation of the emergency risk being ticketed and towed.

As the system approaches, more cities could follow Evansville’s lead and declare their own snow emergencies. As they do, this story will be updated with affected cities and the specific regulations for those communities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Mixed precipitation is expected.
FIRST ALERT DAYS - Wednesday & Thursday
It can take 12 to 16 hours to plow all the city's streets.
Citywide plow planned, snow emergency declared for Madison
Madison warns of slick roads for most of Thursday
Madison, other cities declare snow emergencies as heavy snow falls