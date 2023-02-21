Snow emergency declared as more winter weather looms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Cities in Wisconsin are bracing this week for another round of snowfall. This latest system threatens to dump several inches of snow on the northern parts of the region, while more southerly locations are expected to see more freezing rain and sleet.

Currently, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all southern Wisconsin counties, while others northeast of the region are under a winter storm warning.

In response, the City of Evansville has activated its snow emergency protocols, from noon on Wednesday through noon the next day. During an emergency, the city bars parking on both sides of its streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or other designated parking areas. Vehicles in violation of the emergency risk being ticketed and towed.

As the system approaches, more cities could follow Evansville’s lead and declare their own snow emergencies. As they do, this story will be updated with affected cities and the specific regulations for those communities.

