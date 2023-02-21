Suspect in Beloit homicide taken into custody

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Beloit was taken into custody Monday, authorities reported.

In an update Tuesday, City of Beloit reported that officers spoke with the suspect while on the scene of the shooting Monday morning. Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect and took him to a local jail.

He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the charge against the suspect.

Police responded around 8:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit for a report of a person hit by gunfire. Officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries, police said. The victim has not been identified.

The police department reiterated that there is no threat to the public.

