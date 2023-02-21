Suspect in Beloit homicide taken into custody

One woman is dead after a shooting in Beloit on Monday morning, the police department reported.
One woman is dead after a shooting in Beloit on Monday morning, the police department reported.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Beloit was taken into custody Monday, authorities reported.

In an update Tuesday, City of Beloit reported that officers spoke with the suspect while on the scene of the shooting Monday morning. Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect and took him to a local jail.

He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the charge against the suspect.

Police responded around 8:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit for a report of a person hit by gunfire. Officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries, police said. The victim has not been identified.

The police department reiterated that there is no threat to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to a dispute between neighbors in the Village of...
Suspect arrested after dispute spurs Brooklyn polling place to move
Mixed precipitation is expected.
FIRST ALERT DAYS - Wednesday & Thursday (UPDATED)
Suspect arrested after dispute spurs Brooklyn polling place to move
Evansville, Marshall declare snow emergency as more winter weather looms