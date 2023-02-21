Village of Brooklyn moves polling place, citing a threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As primary day gets underway across Wisconsin, a Dane Co. village is making a last-minute change to where people will go to vote on Tuesday.

About an hour-and-a-half after the polls opened, the Dane Co. Clerk’s Office revealed the Village of Brooklyn would move its polling place to the Village Public Works Building, at 102 Windy Lane. The clerk’s office expects the new spot to open by 9:30 a.m.

According to the statement announcing the switch, an ongoing public safety threat is preventing people from reaching the original polling location, at the Community Building. The statement did not identify the threat, nor did it indicate if threat was directed at the polling place, in particular. The clerk’s office noted the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has restricted access to the area.

Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonnell added the Village would ask a court to order extended voting hours for those affected by the change in location. The request would at least cover the time that the polling place was shut down, so it could be relocated.

The Dane County Sheriff has restricted access to the site for safety reasons.

In a news conference, McDonnell indicated he did not know what the threat was but noted that it has spurred a large police presence. He added that the Sheriff’s Office was unable to say when the situation would be resolved, which pushed the Village to decide to move to the Public Works Building, which was already the designated backup location.

McDonnel estimated few voters would be affected by the switch because of the size of the community and the speed at which the news would travel through it. He went on to extoll the importance of getting the word out about the change as quickly as possible. He wanted to let people who might be dissuaded from voting by the Sheriff’s Office’s response know there is a new spot about a half-mile away from that situation where they can go.

