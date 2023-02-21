Wisconsin DOJ provides crisis response training to Middleton school staff

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety is offering a new crisis intervention course and headed to Middleton High School Monday to train staff.

The PREPaRE 2 Crisis Intervention Course prepares school staff to respond effectively in the event of a crisis. The PREPaRE model establishes a set of actions to be followed in order that members of a school crisis response team should take.

P- Prevent and prepare for crises

R-Reaffirm physical health and welfare along with perceptions of safety and security

E- Evaluate psychological trauma risk

P-Provide interventions

a-and

R-Respond to mental health needs

E-Examine the effectiveness of crisis preparedness

Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke at the Middleton-Cross Plains District office Monday and emphasized how important this type of training is for educators to ensure safety of the students.

“Making sure that we are providing evidence-based interventions and responses to those kinds of challenges, is vital to make sure our kids are as safe as they can be at the school,” Kaul said.

Kaul says the need for this was driven by increased threats in recent years in public schools and the prevalence of social media among teens.

Any Wisconsin school or district can contact OSS for free training.

