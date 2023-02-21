Voter Guide: Wisconsin Spring Primary Election happening Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is making sure that voters are ready when they head to the polls Tuesday.

What time do the polls open?

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday across the state. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote.

Where do I go to vote?

Voters can check their polling place on the MyVote website. You can also check what’s on your ballot.

What if I’m not registered?

The WEC said that those who are not registered to vote can do so at their polling place on Election Day, as well as update their name or address. Voters will need to bring a document that provides proof of residence, which needs to have the voter’s name and current address. WEC listed examples of a bank statement, electric bill or current and valid Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID.

What do I need to vote?

The WEC reminded voters to bring a photo ID to the polls in order to vote. This includes a Wisconsin driver’s license, state ID card, U.S. passport and more. More information on acceptable photo IDs can be found online or by calling 1-866-VOTE-WIS. People can also visit their local DMV office to get an acceptable photo ID for free.

What if I’m voting absentee?

For those who still need to return their absentee ballots, you can do so on Election Day. WEC asked voters to contact their local clerk’s office to see where their ballot should be returned. In almost all cases, voters must personally deliver their own ballot.

Voters with disabilities are allowed by law to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice when mailing or delivering their ballot to a local clerk’s office. WEC said that the person cannot be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

The WEC urged voters to remember that their address and witness’ address must be clear and complete on the envelope.

According to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office, 14,373 absentee ballots were returned as of 9 a.m. on Friday. There were 23,165 ballots issued.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.