Beloit, Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more winter weather looms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Cities in Wisconsin are bracing this week for another round of snowfall.

Several cities have already declared snow emergencies, enacting restrictions on parking on public roads so plows can more efficiently treat the streets and get the roads cleared. Below is a list of cities that have declared emergencies so far. This list will be updated as new emergencies are declared.

A First Alert Day is in place both Wednesday and Thursday for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place for southern Wisconsin with an Ice Storm Warning in place for state-line counties today through noon Thursday.

Heavier snow totals are expected to the north with more freezing rain expected to the south. In between the two, all types of precipitation are expected. Snow totals could be as high as 12 inches across the far north with around and inch in the south.

Here is a full list of cities that have declared snow emergencies:

(ed. note: many descriptions of the snow emergency are directly taken from the respective city’s statement)

Beloit

Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot (see list below). A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website, www.beloitwi.gov.

The following locations are designated emergency parking:

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Sign

Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street

Evansville

In response to the winter storm warning, the City of Evansville has activated its snow emergency protocols, from noon on Wednesday through noon the next day. During an emergency, the city bars parking on both sides of its streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or other designated parking areas. Vehicles in violation of the emergency risk being ticketed and towed.

As the system approaches, more cities could follow Evansville’s lead and declare their own snow emergencies. As they do, this story will be updated with affected cities and the specific regulations for those communities.

Fort Atkinson

The City of Fort Atkinson has declared a Snow Emergency to take effect Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 8 a.m. During a Snow Emergency all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys.

Janesville

A winter weather emergency will go into effect at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. During the emergency, all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. The city stated to avoid getting a ticket, drivers should move their vehicles off the street or they will get a ticket. Drivers unable to park on private property, e.g., a driveway, garage, or parking lot, can use a municipal lot:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

Marshall

A snow emergency in the Village of Marshall will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday and run through noon on Thursday. During a snow emergency, drivers are reminded that street parking is not allowed until the declaration ends or is canceled.

Residents who do not have off-street parking were encouraged to use the municipal lot in Veteran’s Park on Howard Street or the lot on Main Street. Residents face a $30 fine or having their vehicle towed if they park in the street during the order.

