Double-digit snowfall totals expected in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Much of Eau Claire and western Wisconsin are bracing for an expected double-digit snowfall within a 48-hour window.

The first of two systems started making its way into the area Tuesday afternoon, residents in Eau Claire waking up Wednesday to just under four inches of snow.

Crews across western Wisconsin are working around the clock to try to clear the roads and prepare for the second inbound storm. The Chippewa County Highway Department said once the band of snow intensifies Wednesday, the priority will become keeping the highways and roads passable.

“We’ve known about this one for a few days, so it gave us a chance to get a jumpstart on things as far as getting all the trucks tuned up and getting all the plow blades changed if they needed to be, and just kind of getting ready,” said Brian Kelly, Chippewa Co. Highway Commissioner.

In Eau Claire, the city’s street division has also been busy getting ready for the storm, with a plan of attack in place.

Streets and Fleet Manager Aaron Nicholson said one of his goals is to keep up with the falling snow.

“The plan right now, we have 14 guys on a shift at a time, so we’ll have around the clock coverage,” Nicholson said. “Each morning around 7 a.m. we’re tentatively planning a full residential plow, so we’re going to try to get as much done during the day each day as we can, but with the knowledge we might not get everything done.”

With the double digit snowfall expected, Nicholson said the whole cleanup process will take some time, even weeks.

“Please be patient,” Nicholson said. “This is, 20 inches of snow is a lot. We’ve got people around the clock working. We’re going to stay on top of it the best we can, but just be patient. It’s going to take us quite a while to get it all cleaned up.”

The Eau Claire area is looking at more than a foot of snow after this latest system moves through.

This second phase is expected to pack more of a punch than the initial band, but there are a few factors at play that could either raise or decrease our snowfall totals.

The second wave of snow into tonight and early tomorrow will bring an additional 8-12″ across western Wisconsin, with locally higher amounts possible. Total 2-day storm accumulations will be very significant, but have been trimmed down from earlier thinking.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected, with the worst conditions developing this evening, through mid-morning tomorrow. Given the light and powdery nature of the snow, it will blow around very easily, creating low visibility concerns.

NBC15′s Phoebe Murray is live from Eau Claire for both WMTV and sister station WEAU in Eau Claire Wednesday and Thursday morning.

