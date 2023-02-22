Even Madison’s main roads may be slick as snow and ice keep falling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison roads will be slippery, and driving will be difficult, the city’s Streets Division warned. In its latest update, the agency pointed out that because the snow, sleet, and freezing rain continues to fall, main roads could be slick as well as residential streets, which are not salted.

Despite being salted, the city’s salt routes could still be icy, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained. That’s because the continuing precipitation could reduce the salt’s effectiveness, allowing roads to develop an additional layer of ice that would remain until another salt truck passes.

Crews have been treating the roads since the storm arrived Wednesday morning, Romines said. They will continue looping the salt routes, treating the roads and plowing as needed. He added that other teams were sent to put down sand on hills, curves, and intersections, to increase traction on those roads.

While some forecasts show Madison may receive enough show to spur a citywide plow, the city has not made a call on whether one will happen, Romines noted. Should a citywide plow occur drives would need to follow alternate side parking rules.

So far, Madison plans to continue with trash and recycling collection on Thursday, according to the city. If that changes, the city will release a new statement with the update.

