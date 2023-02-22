First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Winter Weather Alerts In Place
By Charlie Shortino and Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Windy Conditions Today
  • Wintry Mix Today & Thursday
  • Arctic Air Friday
Click Here for School Closings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now is the time to prepare for another significant winter storm in southern Wisconsin.

A First Alert Day is in place both today and Thursday for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place for southern Wisconsin with an Ice Storm Warning in place for state-line counties today through noon Thursday. Heavier snow totals are expected to the north with more freezing rain expected to the south. In between the two, all types of precipitation are expected. Snow totals could be as high as 12 inches across the far north with around and inch in the south.

The freezing rain potential in the southern part of the area could result into a quarter of an inch or more of ice. In combination with winds to 40 mph, significant problems are expected in the days ahead. Being on the line for several precipitation types always complicates the situation and small shift in track or temperatures can still have a big impact. Stay tuned to the forecast as we move through the next couple of days.

Mixed precipitation is expected.
Mixed precipitation is expected.(wmtv)

Snow and mixed precipitation will redevelop later this morning. There will be a brief break in the active weather early today before more steady mixed precipitation returns by midday.

Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.(WMTV Made)

A mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain is expected from today through midday Thursday before tapering off Thursday afternoon. Significant accumulations of all types of precipitation are expected during this time frame. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph will be possible during this time frame leading to additional concerns with blowing snow and power outages from ice.

Heavy snow is expected to the north, Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet...
Heavy snow is expected to the north, Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet will lead to lower totals to the south.(wmtv)
Freezing rain over southern Wisconsin could reach up to a half inch of accumulation. Hazardous...
Freezing rain over southern Wisconsin could reach up to a half inch of accumulation. Hazardous travel conditions and power outages will be possible.(wmtv)

Quiet, but colder weather is expected Thursday night and Friday as Arctic air moves in. Lows dip back to the single digits and hang out in the teens for highs. This will likely limit how much road crews can do and how utility crews can get out. Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend along with above freezing high temperatures.

More active weather next week with perhaps a surge of spring-like warmth on Monday. This could bring widespread rain with the potential of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Wednesday-Thursday
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Wednesday-Thursday
Early projections of the snow expected on Wednesday and Thursday/Friday
Winter weather spurs back-to-back First Alert Days