Fitchburg PD asking for help locating victim struck in parking lot

Detectives would like to speak with the victim of the incident (pictured) that occurred on...
Detectives would like to speak with the victim of the incident (pictured) that occurred on February 2 in the parking lot of the Kelley’s Market/Mobil Gas Station on Fish Hatchery Road.(Fitchburg Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Dept. is asking for the community’s help in finding the man that a suspect allegedly struck in a gas station parking lot in the beginning of February.

According to officials, the 52-year-old suspect, Sheron Howell, allegedly hit a man around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, in the parking lot of Kelley’s Market on the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. Authorities allege that he turned around to drive at the man a second time.

The police department explained that it shared a video and picture of the victim in an effort to identify him and speak with him.

FPD detailed that Howell also allegedly sideswiped another vehicle after trying to get away from a sergeant attempting to pulling him over on Highway 12 near CTH N. Officials reported finding fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle following his arrest.

Howell is facing charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts), fleeing/eluding an officer causing property damage, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He made his initial appearance Monday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Those with information about the crash or the victim are asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or P3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

