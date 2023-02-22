Green Co. Highway Dept. preps for ‘historic’ ice storm

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Freezing rain is making its way toward counties near the stateline and the Green County Highway Department is preparing for the worst.

On Tuesday, crews started brining many state and county roads in anticipation of the ice event. On Wednesday at 7 a.m., salt trucks began to pre-treat dry roads to make as much of a dent as possible before the freezing rain begins in the early afternoon.

Green County Highway Commissioner Chris Narveson says many residents haven’t seen a storm like this in nearly five decades.

“This could be a historic storm,” said Narveson. “Older people may remember 1976. It’s going to be all we can do to keep these roads open. The trucks will be running 24/7.”

Green County Highway Dept. prepares for record ice storm. (WMTV)

Green County salt truck operators put chains on the salt truck tires. (WMTV)

Salt truck operators have places chains on their tires to help with traction.

At noon, a tow ban will go into effect until 9 a.m. on Thursday. Narverson says they are asking anyone who doesn’t need to travel to stay home.

“Anybody that gets in the ditch, we’re going to leave you until the morning,” said Narverson. “You may get a lift back to our shop or back to the Sheriff’s Office, but we won’t be allowing tows.”

The Green County Highway Dept. also tested its generators in case of a power outage. Officials say their goal is to improve conditions for repair crews and first responders who need to Wednesday into Thursday.

“We’ll do the best we can, it all depends on how the ice comes,” said Narverson. “It’s all hands on deck today.”

The salt trucks are heading out in Monroe to pre-salt the roads ahead of the freezing rain. 24 trucks will be working their way around Green County. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/SyWoBcw3fV — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) February 22, 2023

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.