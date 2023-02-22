Madison city offices closing early Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will close its offices early on Wednesday as winter weather continues to make travel in the city riskier and riskier.

According to a statement from the city, the offices will close at 2 p.m. The statement noted that officials are anticipating a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain today.

As of noon Wednesday, city officials predict their offices will be open. Even if the offices close, though, the statement indicated employees would be expected to work remotely, answering phone calls and emails.

City officials pointed out that the Streets Division will be out working to keep the roads as safe as possible. However, driving may still be challenging. They also ask residents to check on their friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe too.

