Madison city offices closing early Wednesday

City of Madison logo
City of Madison logo(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will close its offices early on Wednesday as winter weather continues to make travel in the city riskier and riskier.

According to a statement from the city, the offices will close at 2 p.m. The statement noted that officials are anticipating a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain today.

As of noon Wednesday, city officials predict their offices will be open. Even if the offices close, though, the statement indicated employees would be expected to work remotely, answering phone calls and emails.

City officials pointed out that the Streets Division will be out working to keep the roads as safe as possible. However, driving may still be challenging. They also ask residents to check on their friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe too.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

Meet Marlo - this week’s pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Marlo!
Meet Marlo - this week’s pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Marlo!
Dane Co. officials assure residents that they are prepared to respond to emergencies and power...
Officials: Dane Co. prepared for emergencies, outages
Dane Co. news conference on winter weather
Dane Co. news conference on winter weather