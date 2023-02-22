Madison Fire Department to buy electric fire truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After testing it for over a year, the City of Madison Fire Department has ordered an electric firetruck that will be used at the city’s busiest fire station.

Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton announced Monday they received a purchase order for a Pierce Volterra electric pumper. Madison’s Station No. 8 has been using the truck for 18 months and officials noted it will be the first electric fire truck in service in North America.

City of Madison officials first introduced the Pierce Volterra electric truck in June 2021, underscoring the city’s commitment to clean energy.

“Fire trucks are among the hardest vehicles to electrify and it’s incredible to be part of this special moment in history,” Fleet Superintendent Mahanth Joishy said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the pumper will likely eliminate more than 31.8 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Madison is one of three fire departments nationwide working to provide daily data and evaluations of the firetruck, the company added.

