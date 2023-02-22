Madison Police determine make, model of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has narrowed down the make and model of the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week on Madison’s west side.
In an update Wednesday, MPD said the vehicle is likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu.
Police initially released a description of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 16, indicating that it may have a smashed windshield. No description of a suspect has been released.
Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in the crash is urged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online.
A man and a dog were found dead following the crash, which police responded to around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 15, near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck. It stated that Fleck died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.
