Madison Police determine make, model of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has narrowed down the make and model of the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week on Madison’s west side.

In an update Wednesday, MPD said the vehicle is likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Police initially released a description of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 16, indicating that it may have a smashed windshield. No description of a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in the crash is urged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online.

Traffic investigators have determined the vehicle was likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu.
Traffic investigators have determined the vehicle was likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu.

A man and a dog were found dead following the crash, which police responded to around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 15, near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck. It stated that Fleck died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Madison.

