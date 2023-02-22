Madison Police determine make, model of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has narrowed down the make and model of the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week on Madison’s west side.

In an update Wednesday, MPD said the vehicle is likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Police initially released a description of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 16, indicating that it may have a smashed windshield. No description of a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in the crash is urged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online.

Traffic investigators have determined the vehicle was likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu. (Madison Police Department)

A man and a dog were found dead following the crash, which police responded to around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 15, near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck. It stated that Fleck died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Madison. (City of Madison Police Department Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.