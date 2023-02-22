McFarland couple ready for parenthood with a mountain of donated diapers

McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) -Typically, the female friends and family of a mom-to-be throw her a baby shower. The dad-to-be is often left out of the celebration. Again, not always, but that’s been the typical experience for many couples.

But now, the guys are getting in on the action by throwing a “diaper party.”

Marc and Brittany Lovicott are expecting their first child on Friday, February 24th. Brittany had her baby shower and Marc had a diaper party thrown in his honor. He wore a t-shirt to the party that said “Baby Daddy”.

“Everyone has told me say goodbye to sleep,” said Marc with a laugh.

But before their beautiful baby girl is born, they are preparing as best they can. Marc’s family and friends threw him the diaper party in January.

“It was just incredible,” said Brittany. “Our house was full of love, full of people, and now it’s full of diapers,”

Marc "Baby Daddy" Lovicott celebrates his new hoard of diapers (Tim Elliott)

About 25 people showed up to the Parkside Pub in McFarland to celebrate the Lovicott’s impending bundle of joy.

“I’m so lucky. I had friends who actually flew in from different parts of the country. I had friends drive from all across the state to be here,” said Marc. “We got like 7 or 8 inches of snow that day and people still came and we had a blast,”

The concept for a diaper party is simple: come have a good time and come prepared.

“The only thing you have to do is bring a pack of diapers or a box of diapers and the goal is, I guess, is try to see if you can get a variety of sizes, a variety of different brands,” said Marc.

“The pile just seemed to never end, and the variety of sizes was awesome as well,” added Brittany.

“We knew we were going to get a bunch but when you have them all stacked up, yeah, it’s a little crazy,” said Marc.

Marc now has the unenviable task of organizing roughly 2,000 diapers in the storage room in his basement. All these diapers should last them a while but if their daughter outgrows some sizes before they can use them, then they have a plan.

“Obviously, we are going to use whatever we can but we will donate whatever we can too,” said Marc.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.