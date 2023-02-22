MFD: Passerby spots Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s near west side early Tuesday afternoon after a man smelled smoke as he passed by.

After also spotting the smoke coming from the back of the house the man went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Drake Street, and started knocking on the door to alert anyone who was inside, the Madison Fire Dept. explained in a statement. No one was answering and he could hear the smoke alarms still blaring, so the man called 911 to alert the fire department.

When firefighters got there shortly before 2 p.m., they could see the smoke on the main level too, the statement continued. They launched their attack from the basement and confirmed no one was home. They had the fire completely contained within a half-hour.

According to the fire department, the home suffered extensive damage in the basement and on the first floor. Nobody was injured in the blaze, however two people who live there were displaced. The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

