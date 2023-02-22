MPD: Axe-bearing man entered Madison home, jumped out of second story window

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly wielding two small axes walked into a stranger’s home on Madison’s east side before jumping out of a window Monday night, according to police.

Madison Police Department officers were notified of a man knocking on apartments around 10:20 p.m. on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail. One person opened their door, and the man allegedly walked in and jumped out of a second floor window.

MPD officers found the man on Stoughton Road near Commercial Drive. The 25-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and obstructing.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

