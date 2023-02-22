MPD: Axe-bearing man entered Madison home, jumped out of second story window

axe generic
axe generic(Unsplash)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly wielding two small axes walked into a stranger’s home on Madison’s east side before jumping out of a window Monday night, according to police.

Madison Police Department officers were notified of a man knocking on apartments around 10:20 p.m. on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail. One person opened their door, and the man allegedly walked in and jumped out of a second floor window.

MPD officers found the man on Stoughton Road near Commercial Drive. The 25-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and obstructing.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

CREDIT: WISCONSIN DNR
DNR board member wants more money to maintain public land
Debate on abortion access turns to Wisconsin high court race
The City of Madison Fire Department has ordered an electric firetruck that will be used at the...
Madison Fire Department to buy electric fire truck
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Dangerous Icing Has Begun