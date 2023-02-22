Pet of the Week: Meet Marlo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Marlo - this week’s pet of the week!

Marlo is a friendly and playful 12 week-old-puppy.

He has short hair and weighs about 10 pounds. Marlo would do best in a home with other dogs, cats or children.

You can watch the interview with Marlo attached to this story to learn more about him.

If Marlo sounds like a good fit for you, visit Underdog Pet Rescue’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.