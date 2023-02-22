REPORT: Jim Leonhard will not be going to Philadelphia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim Leonhard will not be going to Philadelphia after all.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN reported earlier this week that former Badger player, Defensive Coordinator, and Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard was in talks with the Eagles regarding their defensive coordinator position.

Fowler is now reporting Wednesday that the Eagles and Leonhard have mutually decided they would not move forward with Leonhard as a candidate.

The #Eagles and Jim Leonhard mutually decided they would not move forward with his DC candidacy, per league sources. Leonhard had planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but when Eagles job opened, both sides had interest in discussing the position, which… https://t.co/3zG4r6Ryy4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2023

Fowler is also reporting that Leonhard planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but when the Philadelphia job was available, the sides had interest in discussing the position, which they did meet last week. Both Leonhard and the Eagles decided it wasn’t the right time.

Leonhard announced in December that he would be leaving UW-Madison at the end of the season.

Leonhard was an All-American safety at Wisconsin and after he graduated he played for 10 seasons in the NFL. After he retired from the NFL, Leonhard joined UW in 2016 as the secondary coach. Just a year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator under Paul Chryst.

During his time as a student-athlete at Wisconsin Leonhard tallied 21 interceptions, tying Jamar Fletcher’s school record. He also broke the Big Ten record with 1,347 career punt return yards.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW has ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

