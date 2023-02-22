Sen. Baldwin disputes FDA proposal for labeling plant-based milk alternatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is slamming the Food and Drug Administration’s recent proposed move to use milk as a label for plant-based alternatives.

FDA officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don’t pretend to be from dairy animals – and that U.S. consumers aren’t confused by the difference.

Sen. Baldwin and Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch called the proposed guidance “ill-advised” and argued that it takes away from the hard work of dairy farmers.

“America’s dairy farmers work hard to produce second-to-none products with the highest nutritional value, and plant-based products should not be getting away with using their good name,” the pair wrote. “This misguided rule will hurt America’s dairy farmers and our rural communities.”

Sen. Baldwin and Sen. Risch argued that the FDA has not enforced labeling regulations despite existing federal rules, which they say defines dairy products as from being from dairy animals.

The two senators are reintroducing their DAIRY PRIDE Act, which would require the FDA to create nationwide guidance for enforcement of mislabeled plant-based products within 90 days. It would also require the FDA to report to Congress two years after the enactment to hold it accountable.

Under the draft rules, the agency recommends that beverage makers label their products clearly by the plant source of the food, such as “soy milk” or “cashew milk.”

The rules also call for voluntary extra nutrition labels that note when the drinks have lower levels of nutrients than dairy milk, such as calcium, magnesium or vitamin D. They would continue to allow labels that note when plant-based drinks have higher levels. Fortified soy milk is the only plant-based food included in the dairy category of U.S. dietary guidelines because of its nutrient levels.

The new guidelines are aimed at providing consumers clear nutrition information, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. The draft rules do not apply to nondairy products other than beverages, such as yogurt.

