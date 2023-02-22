Town of Middleton voters notice difference at the polls

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Middleton Board added a polling place and electronic check-in books to make voting more efficient during the 2023 Spring Primary.

West Middleton Lutheran Church was used as a polling place for wards five through eight on Tuesday. Wards one through four continued to vote at the Town hall. It is the first time the community has had more than one polling place.

Chief Election Inspector Bob Betzig said the change is much needed after some voters waited more than two hours to exercise their right to vote during the November 8, 2022, Election.

“What you don’t want to do is discourage anyone from coming in and voting which I’m sure there were people who went home last time out of need,” he said. “They had to get back to watch their kids or do something. That’s not right.”

“It was cold, it was windy and it was uncomfortable,” Voter Linda Kostelyna said. “I did not want to stand in line like that again. I would do it if that had been my only choice, I would certainly do it because I really do appreciate and value our democracy and being able to cast the vote.”

In addition to the new polling place, the board used American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase 14 Badger Books which poll workers can use to check-in voters digitally.

“I think I was in and out in like 90 seconds,” voter Kathryn Collier said. “It was super super easy. No complaints.”

The town board sent out fliers to registered voters whose polling places changed with the new location.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.