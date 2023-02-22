Utility crews respond, stand by for outages across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Along with this week’s wintry mix are threats to power, but officials across utility companies in southern Wisconsin say their on-call crews are prepared.

One of the biggest threats in this severe weather is downed power lines, Tony Palese, an Alliant Energy spokesperson, said. This may be due to nearby tree branches with snow or ice buildup or that accumulation directly affecting critical infrastructure.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Alliant Energy reported 26 outages, affecting more than 300 customers, across their service area.

Palese described the repair process that crews would typically take: “We start with restoring some of those main circuits and then branching out so that we can get the most folks back online as quickly as possible.”

Around the isthmus, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) said staff are in place to respond to outages and emergencies “no matter the weather,” Spokesperson Steve Schultz said.

Both Alliant Energy and MGE are distributors that work with the American Transmission Company (ATC). Tom Finco, ATC vice president of system operations, said the entities have to work closely together and coordinate to restore power as quickly as possible.

Finco oversees operators who monitor the region’s electric grid 24/7.

“Think of, like, air traffic controllers or NASA with the video screens,” he said. “We have the ability to view the system every three seconds. We can respond very quickly, make safe and deploy resources very, very quickly.”

American Transmission Company operators (Courtesy of ATC)

As they respond, utility officials remind customers to be mindful of safety. They caution, never approach a downed power line or anything that’s touching it. Also, don’t heat a home using a stove or an oven, as carbon monoxide can cause another issue.

Customers can call MGE or Alliant Energy, or find them online, to report an outage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.