Verona and Edgewood to face-off at boys hockey sectional final

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Verona will face No. 2 Edgewood in the WIAA boys hockey sectional final this Friday at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

The top-ranked Wildcats defeated No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 7-1 in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Senior Conrad Moline and freshman Boden Brotzman had two goals a piece in the Wildcats’ big victory over Sauk Prairie Co-op.

WIAA boys hockey sectionals tonight!



#5 Sauk Prairie Co-Op vs. #1 Verona



Verona with a 2-0 lead after the first pic.twitter.com/QXv3YRDCZY — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 22, 2023

Edgewood took down No. 3 Middleton 3-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the sectional championship.

Middleton would get on the board first, Brady Englekes scored with an assist from Charlie Jambor and Ethan Lam to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

The Crusaders would then score three-straight unanswered goals to secure their victory.

