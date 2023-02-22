Wis. DOT urges extra caution for drivers ahead of winter storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan ahead and stay safe while driving during the winter weather that is forecasted Tuesday evening through Thursday.

Weather officials predict two bands of wintery mixes: the first starting from Tuesday to Wednesday and the second finishing up later in the day on Wednesday through Thursday. With unpredictable levels and types of precipitation, traffic officials said drivers should be weather aware and check 511wi.gov for traffic alerts before leaving the house.

According to DOT, the 511 website, app and social media pages will keep Wisconsin drivers updated throughout the storm on traffic incidents and road conditions.

Wisconsin officials remind drivers to clear all snow from their cars before driving, keep windshield fluid and gas tanks full, keep their phones charged and store emergency kits in their vehicles.

Those who choose to brave the winter weather should remember: (DOT’s language)

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.

Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible

