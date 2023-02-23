All northbound I-39 lanes near Arlington shut down due to crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound lanes on I-39 near Arlington are shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

The report came in at 6 p.m. Wednesday on I-39 northbound at mile marker 121, according to a WisDOT alert.

Authorities estimate that the crash will take two hours to clear.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation. Columbia County dispatchers did not have any additional information on the crash.

According to 511 Wisconsin, all of I-39/90 from State Highway 26 near Anderson (Rock County) up through County Road CS near Poynette (Columbia County) was labeled as having ice-covered roads.

