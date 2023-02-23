Attempted McDonald’s drive-thru robbery foiled, suspect arrested

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Sun Prairie on Wednesday was captured several hours after he allegedly tried to hold up a McDonald’s using its drive-thru window.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the suspect pulled into the fast-food restaurant, in the 500 block of A St. around 3:20 a.m. and pulled through the drive-thru lanes. He pulled up to the window before getting out and walking up to the window carrying a gun. The person on the other side of the window shut it and called police, giving them a description of both the suspect and what he was driving.

The suspect’s vehicle was found less than two hours later at an apartment complex on Sunfield St. Approximately six-and-a-half hours later, and with the help of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, the 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of attempted armed robbery. The police department also noted that investigators found a fake gun in the apartment that matched the one used in the incident.

