Attempted McDonald’s drive-thru robbery foiled, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at the McDonald's in Sun Prairie, on...
A suspect was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at the McDonald's in Sun Prairie, on Feb. 22, 2023.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Sun Prairie on Wednesday was captured several hours after he allegedly tried to hold up a McDonald’s using its drive-thru window.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the suspect pulled into the fast-food restaurant, in the 500 block of A St. around 3:20 a.m. and pulled through the drive-thru lanes. He pulled up to the window before getting out and walking up to the window carrying a gun. The person on the other side of the window shut it and called police, giving them a description of both the suspect and what he was driving.

The suspect’s vehicle was found less than two hours later at an apartment complex on Sunfield St. Approximately six-and-a-half hours later, and with the help of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, the 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of attempted armed robbery. The police department also noted that investigators found a fake gun in the apartment that matched the one used in the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire
Eau Claire residents waking up to 9" and counting of snow Thursday.
Blowing, drifting, making for dicey road conditions