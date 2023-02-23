Badgers bounce back, Wisconsin Beats Iowa 64-52

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) dunks over Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) and Filip Rebraca (0)...
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) dunks over Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) and Filip Rebraca (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tough loss on Saturday, the Badgers bounced back Wednesday night to beat Iowa 64-52 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin led 27-26 at halftime, but trailed the Hawkeyes in the 2nd half before pulling away and getting the win.

The Badgers were led by Connor Essegian with 17 points. Essegian was held to just 2 points against Rutgers on Saturday.

Chucky Hepburn had 12 and Tyler Wahl added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Badgers are now 8-9 in Big Ten play and 16-11 overall.

Wisconsin now travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Sunday at 1 p.m.

