Badgers bounce back, Wisconsin Beats Iowa 64-52
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tough loss on Saturday, the Badgers bounced back Wednesday night to beat Iowa 64-52 at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin led 27-26 at halftime, but trailed the Hawkeyes in the 2nd half before pulling away and getting the win.
The Badgers were led by Connor Essegian with 17 points. Essegian was held to just 2 points against Rutgers on Saturday.
Chucky Hepburn had 12 and Tyler Wahl added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Badgers are now 8-9 in Big Ten play and 16-11 overall.
Wisconsin now travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.