Badgers bounce back, Wisconsin Beats Iowa 64-52

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tough loss on Saturday, the Badgers bounced back Wednesday night to beat Iowa 64-52 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin led 27-26 at halftime, but trailed the Hawkeyes in the 2nd half before pulling away and getting the win.

The Badgers were led by Connor Essegian with 17 points. Essegian was held to just 2 points against Rutgers on Saturday.

Chucky Hepburn had 12 and Tyler Wahl added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Badgers are now 8-9 in Big Ten play and 16-11 overall.

Wisconsin now travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Sunday at 1 p.m.

