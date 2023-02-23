Beltline crash sends exit sign flying

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Tuesday afternoon crash on the Beltline sent one of its exit signs flying into the air, the Madison Police Department reports.

According to the police department statement, the deputy was heading west on the Beltline around 1:40 p.m. when he saw the Verona Road exit sign go into the air. Right afterwards, he spotted a vehicle cross all lanes of the highway and strike a retaining wall.

Multiple vehicles needed to swerve out of the way to avoid the sign and the other driver, the report continued.

Seeing the crash, the detective stopped and jumped over the retaining wall to check on the driver, who was taken to the hospital. MPD’s statement indicated the man might have had a medical event prior to the wreck.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.