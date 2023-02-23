Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip

After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A cat from Virginia was reunited with her owner after she went missing for nine years.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch.

After taking the cat to the shelter, rescuers found she had a microchip and started doing some investigating.

That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

The police department shared a photo of Piper and her owner reunited. Officers said the owner had been searching for her cat for years with no luck.

There’s no way of knowing what Piper has been up to all these years, but police are reminding pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” Henrico police wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

