First Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Milwaukee

(Carrie Antlfinger | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - 2024 is just around the corner, and the RNC debates committee decided Thursday that the first primary debate for GOP candidates will be held in Milwaukee.

The event will be held in August, hosting the panel of participants in Milwaukee, The New York Times reported. Milwaukee is also the host city of the Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18.

According to the report from New York Times, the candidates must sign a pledge to stand behind whichever candidate wins the nomination in order to participate.

So far, Former President Donald Trump and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are the only major candidates to have entered the race.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

The Georgia grand jury that looked into the 2020 presidential election believes indictments are...
Georgia election probe grand jury expected to recommend indictments
The family wants YouTube and Google to be held liable for the 23-year-old woman's death.
Family wants tech giants to pay after daughter's death in ISIS terror attack
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Protasiewicz, Kelly advance in Wisconsin high court primary
Madison Mayoral candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes meet in a forum to...
Rhodes-Conway, Reyes advance in Madison mayoral race