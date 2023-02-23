Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Former Wisconsin governor Tony Earl died Thursday morning after suffering a stroke over the weekend, the governor’s office announced. Earl, 86, was surrounded by his daughters and loved ones when he passed away, the statement noted.

The former governor’s daughters, Julia, Anne, Maggie, and Kitty said the family was tremendously grateful for the love and support the family has received since their father suffered a stroke over the weekend.

“Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all. He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change,” the daughters wrote. They went on to thank the University of Wisconsin hospital for the care he received while there.

Earl had served as governor from 1983 to 1987 and was a champion of gay rights and a staunch environmentalist.

Gov. Tony Evers described his fellow Democrat as “a formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend.”

Evers has ordered that flags in Wisconsin fly at half-staff, starting immediately, to honor Earl’s contributions to the state.

