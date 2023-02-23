Gov. Evers declares Energy Emergency as winter storm moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential for power outages has prompted Gov. Tony Evers to issue an Energy Emergency in the state Wednesday.

The winter storm moving through the state is made up of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Widespread power outages could form from downed trees, ice on power lines and wind, the Governor’s Office explained.

“This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state,” Evers said.

The Energy Emergency declaration allows for more flexibility for in-state utility workers and for out-of-state utility workers to help restore power in Wisconsin, providing waivers from federal and state requirements.

“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state,” Gov. Evers said. “As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the declaration waives hours of service, certain driver qualifications, International Fuel Tax Agreements and International Registration Plan requirements for utility workers.

As of 7 p.m., Alliant Energy showed 1,807 customers without power in Wisconsin. Madison Gas and Electric did not show any power outages.

NBC15 meteorologists anticipate freezing rain and sleet impacting much of the border counties in Wisconsin for the rest of the evening Wednesday.

